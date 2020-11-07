Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski's Husband Plants a Kiss on Her Growing Baby Bump in Sweet Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling the love!

The 29-year-old model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Friday. In the adorable image, Ratajkowski wears a form-fitting blue dress while her husband plants a sweet kiss on her stomach.

"I wish I could like this 100 times," commented pal Stephanie Shepherd, as fellow model Adut Akech wrote, "Mum and dad 🥺😍😍😩."

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy news, Ratajkowski posted a nude selfie of herself where she wore nothing but a pair of socks and shared that she was 20 weeks into her pregnancy. "Getting to know my new body," the mom-to-be captioned the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Liv Lo, Karlie Kloss and More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Ratajkowski first revealed her pregnancy in an essay for Vogue. At the beginning of her essay, she touched on why she doesn't want to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," the Gone Girl actress wrote.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

View photos

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies," she continued. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Demi Moore's Pregnancy Photoshoot for First Halloween as Mom-to-Be

Ratajkowski then said she "used to call myself superstitious, but now I understand it another way. The idea that I could 'jinx' something or the belief that I could project my thoughts in a particular way to bring about a certain result is actually called 'magical thinking,' a coping mechanism one develops to make oneself feel more in control."

"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms," Ratajkowski added. "I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control. I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."