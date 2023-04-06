Pregnant doe found dead after poacher shoots it, Utah officials say. Now search is on

A pregnant doe died after a poacher shot it in Utah, wildlife officials said.

Now wildlife authorities are looking for the poacher.

The deer was found dead by officers Feb. 21 in Washington County, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Thursday, April 6, news release.

Wildlife officers reported finding the animal near a road at a time when hunts were not happening. The fawn was also dead inside the deer, officials said.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise legally enjoy these animals,” conservation officer Jordan Ence said in the release.

The wildlife agency is looking for the person who illegally killed the doe and its fawn. Anyone who has information “leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible” may be rewarded.

Information can be provided by calling the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337, the UTDWR Law Enforcement app or by texting 847411.

Officer Ence can also be contacted directly at 435-669-5461.

