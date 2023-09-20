Pregnant Ciara and ‘Bestie’ La La Anthony Perform TikTok Dance to Her Song ‘How We Roll’

"When you can’t go to the party so your bestie brings the vibes to you," Ciara captioned her post

Ciara/TikTok Ciara and La La Anthony

Ciara and her bestie La La Anthony are showing “how they roll.”

The singer and dancer, 37, who is expecting another baby with her husband Russell Wilson, shared a TikTok video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the clip, which was played alongside Ciara and Chris Brown’s song “How We Roll," Ciara and Anthony, 41, turned around and walked toward the camera in sync. After laughing together, Anthony rubbed Ciara’s belly as the lyrics “you my heart, I’m your rib" played.

Ciara and Anthony sported matching hoodies and sweats with black sunglasses in the TikTok. The ladies also both showed glimpses of their honey-blonde hair peeking out from under their hoods while they danced.

“When you can’t go to the party so your bestie brings the vibes to you,” Ciara’s caption read.

On Tuesday, La La also shared a TikTok video of the pair trying out the TikTok snack featuring vanilla ice cream inside Fruit Roll-Ups. "OK, so I'm here with the pregnant lady," Anthony began as she pretended to eat Ciara’s belly. "And we saw this TikTok trend, and we're going to try it."

"You know I must love you, because I hate vanilla ice cream,” Anthony revealed as she showcased the Fruit Roll-Ups and vanilla ice cream. “I only eat chocolate ice cream and I'm going to do it today."

After removing the plastic wrap from the Fruit Roll-Ups, Anthony placed scoops of ice cream on top. The two then rolled up the snacks and took a bite.

While Ciara said that the dessert tasted “really good,” Anthony wasn’t a fan. “That s--- was nasty,” Anthony whispered to the camera.

Ciara shares daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3, with her Denver Broncos quarterback husband. She also shares son Future Zahir, 9, with her ex, rapper Future.

Anthony is the mother to son Kiyan, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband, former basketball player Carmelo Anthony.

