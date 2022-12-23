Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Photos from Her 'Busy' Tropical Winter Vacation

Chrissy Teigen's recent family vacation
Chrissy Teigen's recent family vacation

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a glimpse into her winter vacation.

The Cravings author, 37, shared a set of photos on Instagram with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, having fun in the sun while on vacation in a tropical location.

Teigen simply captioned the photo dump, "Busy!"

The photo carousel illustrates this with shots of the family doing various activities. A few photos show a park where Luna can be seen playing in the jungle gym as Teigen rests on a nearby bench. The family also snapped a fun selfie.

Other photos show Teigen and her family getting ready to swim, with the expectant mother capturing a mirror selfie with Luna who reaches out to touch her baby bump. Legend, 43, also takes a photo of the family of four walking in front of greenery. The reflection in Legend's sunglasses capture clear skies ahead and palm trees.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'

While the family was often on the go, they also shared some photos relaxing. One photo shows Legend resting in a chair as he hugs Miles, while Luna appears to massage his foot. In another snap, Teigen cuddles with her son in bed as he's wrapped up in towels.

Teigen has been posting snippets of her tropical vacation over the past few days. She shared a fun beach photo on Wednesday in which she stands in a black bikini while son Miles plays in the crystal-clear ocean water.

"Storks illustrated? I don't know," she jokingly captioned the picture.

Legend's response? " 'Storks Illustrated' is some of your best work. 😍," he commented.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'

She also posted a shot relaxing at an infinity pool in a tie-dye string bikini on Monday that showed off an island coast and a green mountain range in the distance.

In that post, she teased, " 'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u."

Last week, the family was photographed in a much cooler location, as they donned ugly Christmas sweaters for a Christmas party they hosted.

In an Instagram post, the family of four posed together in front of a backdrop of Santa's village. Legend sat on a big red chair throne, wearing a green sweater embellished with garland pom-pom details, while Teigen stood next to the chair, showing off her bump in a white Christmas cardigan and a pair of red satin stockings.

The former model raved about the festivities in another post. "Grandma's night out!! But in bed by 10pm lol. So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," she wrote in the caption.

Teigen also shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles posing in ice skates. Luna sported a red knee-length dress with a teddy bear print, while Miles wore a black sweater with an illustration of a green T-Rex decorated as a tree and the words "Tree Rex."

"My babies are getting big," Legend wrote, sharing the photo on his own Instagram page.

