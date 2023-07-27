Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'

Godchaux and Iman — who is mom to daughters Cassie and Cali— are currently expecting their first baby together

Instagram/chaneliman

Chanel Iman is supporting her future husband and dad-to-be!

The pregnant model, 32, visited her football player fiancé Davon Godchaux, 28, capturing the cute moment with a picture to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the photo, Iman wears a form-fitting white body-con dress, showing off her bump as she hugs Godchaux, who sports his New England Patriots jersey.

"Supporting Big Daddy ❤️ @patriots 🏈 @chauxdown #92 Training camp Day 1," she wrote on the photo.

Iman and Godchaux are currently expecting their first baby together. Iman is already mom to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, who she shares with ex Sterling Shepard, while Godchaux is dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

The pair announced their pregnancy in May by sharing photos on Instagram dressed in all-white together with the caption, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽."

They also captured the moment that they learned their baby-to-be is a girl in a video shared on Instagram with the caption, "The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise 👼🏽🎉🎀" After the big moment, Godchaux said in the video: "I just want to tell my baby I love you, can't wait to meet you. Proud dad already. Can't wait to see you!"

Also in May, the couple announced their engagement in new photos they shared to Instagram. the couple gave glimpses at the romantic proposal in Capri, Italy, and Iman's engagement ring.

“The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹,” Iman wrote under an Instagram post that received many congratulatory comments from her fellow catwalkers, including Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge.

In June, Iman told PEOPLE exclusively that her fiancé was very excited to welcome their newest addition. "The minute I told my fiancé, he was beyond excited because he has one son and I have two daughters," she said. "We both have wanted, not a big family, but we've wanted a few more children. When we met each other, we always talked about having a family."

"My fiancé has always wanted me to be his wife. I think this was something that we wanted together and to build a family."



