Pregnant Celebrities: All the Stars Who Announced in 2023 That They’re Expecting Babies

Last year was a big one for pregnant celebrities and stars with baby announcements. Just last fall, Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America that she is expecting not one but two (million dollar) babies. The 48-year-old Oscar winner’s twins will be her first children.

Blake Lively revealed her own pregnancy (her fourth) on the red carpet—her signature move, at this point—while Keke Palmer opted to share the news on live television. The 29-year-old memorably tore her coat open to reveal her pregnant belly while hosting Saturday Night Live in December. And let’s not forget, it was only last year that Rihanna confirmed she was expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky (with an instantly iconic photoshoot, no less). Now she's expecting again!

And 2023 is already shaping up to be just as big for pregnant celebrities. While not all celebrity pregnancy announcements are as splashy as RiRi’s, that doesn’t mean they’re any less exciting. Here are all the celebrities who have announced in 2023 that they’re expecting.