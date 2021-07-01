Pregnant Cardi B Posts Video of Baby No. 2 Moving in Her Belly: 'Oh My God!'

Johnny Nunez/Getty Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B is already feeling the love from her baby on the way.

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, the 28-year-old pregnant rapper posted a video of her unborn child moving around inside her belly.

Kicking back as music from a children's show played in the background, Cardi panned the camera to her growing bump, showing the baby's movement.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed as the baby moved.

The "Up" rapper revealed that she and husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2 at the BET Awards Sunday. After her hubby and Migos performed "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group on stage for "Type S---," glowing in a semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit exposing her burgeoning belly.

The day after sharing the happy news, the proud mom voiced her joy on Instagram.

Posting an intimate maternity photo with Offset, the "WAP" artist wrote that she and her spouse "listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing."

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!!" she adds. "Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗"

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Giving fans another glimpse into her pregnancy, Cardi also shared a sweet snap of her young daughter touching her bare bump Monday. The mom and daughter matched in glamorous white outfits and gold jewelry.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi wrote "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩."

"But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽," she added.