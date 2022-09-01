Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Receives Sweet Birthday Card from Sterling and Kiss from Husband Patrick

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick birthday kiss. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8kLTOrFuZ/.

Brittany Mahomes/ Instagram

Brittany Mahomes was well celebrated on her 27th birthday.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with a special night out alongside husband Patrick Mahomes. The NFL star treated his wife to a romantic birthday dinner together, which she shared photos from on Instagram.

"Cheers to 27✨," she captioned the couple photos, one of which shows the two kissing as Brittany holds her baby bump.

Brittany also shared a video of her sweet birthday card from daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months. The front of the card reads "happy birthday mom," with a gold and pink cake.

When she opened what she calls "the best card," there was a heart and Sterling's name written in crayon, with extra scribbles across the page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'

On Tuesday, the fitness pro posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Sterling adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.

Shortly after her post, husband Patrick shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife. "Happy birthday! To the best mom and wife! ❤️," the athlete wrote alongside a sweet photo of their family of three. "We Love you more and more everyday ❤️"

"I sure love you two the most!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Brittany replied.

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Time to Bring Red Back'

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick will welcome a baby boy early next year. The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Story continues

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."