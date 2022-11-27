Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude as She and Husband Patrick Await Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!

Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude in Maternity Photoshoot as She and Husband Patrick Mahomes Await Baby No. 2. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClcKmq3pEMw/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is baring it all!

The expecting mother, 27, shared a carousel of images on Instagram Saturday, which showed her posing nude with her growing baby bump on full display ahead of the arrival of her and husband Patrick Mahomes' second child.

Covered only by a white, lace sheet in the photographs, Brittany struck a variety of poses for the shoot, including one where she stood with her belly popping out from underneath the fabric, and another where she sat on the floor as she cradled the sheet over her chest.

"Can't believe I'll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎," Brittany captioned the social media post.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany's latest maternity shoot post comes about shortly after the proud mom shared a carousel of images from the same photo session earlier this month, which featured her Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback husband Patrick, also 27, and their 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

In one snap, Brittany and Patrick could be seen cuddling up to each other while the two sat on a wooden floor and placed their hands on Brittany's baby bump. Another image showed the couple joined by Sterling, whom Brittany held in her arms while the toddler sweetly embraced her.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Prior to that, Brittany shared another image from the maternity photo shoot on her Instagram Story, which showed her posing against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls. Her baby bump was on full display, and she was partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

A few weeks earlier, Brittany shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way and due in early 2023.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE.

Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.