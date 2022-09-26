Pregnant Blake Lively Has 'Been Busy' Baking and Making Adorable Pumpkin-Themed Crafts

Antonia DeBianchi
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci-wgc5psnN/?igshid=NzNkNDdiOGI%3D blakelively Verified To everyone who’s email I haven’t responded to or call I haven’t returned: I’m sorry. I’ve been busy with urgent matters… 2h
blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively is all in on pumpkin season!

The soon-to-be mom of four shared a glimpse of what she's been up to in the early days of autumn and it involved lots of crafting. Lively posted all of her festive bakes and drinks on her Instagram on Monday, ranging from pumpkin bread and cake, to a cooler made out of a real pumpkin.

"To everyone who's email I haven't responded to or call I haven't returned: I'm sorry. I've been busy with urgent matters…" she captioned her post. Clearly Lively is enthusiastic about the holidays because her post included a selfie dressed in Elf-themed pajamas.

One of her most impressive creations was a pumpkin-shaped sourdough bread loaf complete with a crusty stem. Lively commented on her own post to give credit to the content creator who she emulated. "@sourdough_enzo with the original inspo for that bread design!" she added. Along with a photo, Lively posted a "really aggressive ASMR" video of her slicing up the ultra-crusty bread, which she called the "most crunchy and steamy."

Also showcased in her fall tablescape was a pumpkin-shaped pound cake inspired by her loved ones. "Family butter pound cake. I just browned the butter instead. Added a splash of bourbon and half a pack of @healthygourmetkitchen pumpkin cheesecake mix. Fall glow up," she wrote on her Story.

Not everything on the table was edible. The Betty Buzz founder also fashioned a vase out of a white pumpkin and stuffed it with various succulents and muted plants for a fun take on fall foliage. "I filled the inside w pebbles to get the plants high," she wrote. "And didn't glue any of the dried stuff so when the pumpkin rots you just change the pumpkin vase."

blakelively/Instagram

The kid-friendly crafts included adorable, unicorn-themed pumpkins complete with pink boas and, of course, a stem covered in glitter to represent the horn. "I always wanted to glitter the stem of a white pumpkin and call it a unicorn. Finally had an excuse to. Inspired by kids cakes," she wrote on her Story.

The Gossip Girl alum even crafted a pseudo cooler out of a white pumpkin to home her Betty Buzz non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers. She cut the pumpkin top wide and simply filled it with the bottles, ice and cinnamon sticks.

Earlier this month, Lively showed off her baby bump for the first time at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she spoke about Betty Buzz and being a working mom. (She and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.)

"I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew," Lively said of her own mom, Elaine, at the event, according to Vanity Fair. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a business woman or mom. They can be both or neither, but [I want] them to see that anything is possible."

