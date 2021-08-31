Pregnant Bee Shaffer Shows Off Baby Bump During US Open Appearance with Mom Anna Wintour

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour (R) and daughter Bee Shaffer

Bee Shaffer is showing off her baby bump in style.

On Monday, the pregnant 34-year-old appeared at the 2021 US Open with her mom, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, where the two were photographed together in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The mother-daughter duo attended the tournament men's singles first round match between Britain's Andy Murray and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For the sporting event, Shaffer wore a navy and pink polka dot maternity dress while her mom, 71, sported a green pleated dress and her signature black sunglasses.

Shaffer is currently expecting her first child with husband Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Franca Sozzani who served as Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month.

"It's true and everyone is thrilled for Bee — and Anna!" a source close to Wintour told PEOPLE at the time.

The soon-to-be mom confirmed her pregnancy news almost two weeks later with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

This will be Wintour's third grandchild, as her son Charles and his wife Elizabeth are parents to daughters Ella, 2, and Caroline, 4.

Shaffer and her Italian film director husband, 38, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, in July 2018.