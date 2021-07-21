Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Tease Movie-Inspired Baby Name: 'So Meaningful to Us'

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have big-screen baby names in mind.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced last week that they are expecting their first baby together, and while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the soon-to-be parents hinted at the moniker they selected for their baby on the way. They haven't revealed the baby's sex yet, but they have a "gut feeling" they'll have a son.

"I've had this name [picked out] since I was like 20 and Jared really liked it," says Iaconetti, 33.

Haibon, 32, who said they also "figured out the middle name as well," added, "We love movies, and there's a little nod to a couple of films in the name, which is ridiculous but also so meaningful to us. It's a great name and we love it. Nobody would know except for us."

Elsewhere in the interview, Haibon tells ET that he's experienced "guilt" because he hasn't felt totally "connected" to their new addition yet. As he explains, "There's almost a little guilt 'cause I don't feel that connected with the baby yet. The only time I did feel truly, really connected was when we went for the first doctor's appointment, we saw the ultrasound. ... I was like, 'Oh wow, this is very real.' "

Sharing a posed photo on Instagram last week of herself perched over the toilet as Haibon held back her hair, Iaconetti thanked fans for their well wishes and got candid about her early pregnancy experiences.

"Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!" she wrote in the caption.

"I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," continued Iaconetti. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."

The reality star added that "hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"

The pair had a movie-themed wedding as part of their elegant, romantic ceremony in Rhode Island on Aug. 11, 2019, with 180 guests. Haibon said in February 2020 that since the two are "both movie buffs" they "really wanted movie themes to be played at our wedding."

"So during the dinner portion, we had a string quartet play movie themes and we picked out the movie themes," he shared at the time.

"We had Hans Zimmer's Pearl Harbor theme playing because that's quite beautiful; we, of course, had James Horner's Titanic being played and we had like the Superman love theme by John Williams — which might sound weird to be played at a wedding, but it's an absolutely fantastic score."

Iaconetti added that they also included theme music from "Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and of course, A Star is Born. ... Some of them were sung and some of them with the quartet."