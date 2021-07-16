Pregnant Ashley Graham Bares Her Baby Bump in Cowgirl-Inspired Maternity Photos: 'Giddy Up'

Ashley Graham is bumpin' along!

The 33-year-old supermodel, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, showed off her growing baby bump in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Friday.

In the shots, Graham can be seen cradling her bare belly in a black bandeau top and checkered pants.

She accessorized her look with a large cowgirl hat, gold-and-pearl chandelier earrings and camouflage patterned Crocs.

"giddy up, baby 🤠," Graham captioned the slideshow, which also featured a video of herself taking off her hat and twirling it above her head.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host first announced her pregnancy on Tuesday when she shared a maternity picture taken by Ervin, with whom she already shares 18-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

"the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she wrote in the caption.

Ervin later posted another image from the same photo shoot on his Instagram account, writing, "Felt so nice, we had to do it twice."

"I'm proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again!" the filmmaker added. "Love you. Love us! All of us…"

Graham and Ervin tied the knot in August 2010 and welcomed Isaac on Jan. 18, 2020.

In February, Graham revealed that she was open to the idea of having another baby. Speaking with WSJ. Magazine at the time, she said, "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," adding that "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Graham spoke with Amy Schumer, who is mom to 2-year-old son Gene David, about expanding both of their families. When asked if she was planning on having a second child, the model replied, "Working on it currently."

She noted, "Like in this moment currently working on it."

Graham told PEOPLE in October 2020 about her sex life post-baby, saying, "A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]. Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged."

She added at the time of her work-life balance, "I feel like I'm now a working-mom extraordinaire. I was very organized before, but now I'm even more organized — and when I say organized, I mean I have a Mary Poppins bag that has everything in it, including my breast pump that looks like a mini robot that comes with me."