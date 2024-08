Pregnant archer Jodie Grinham snatches Paralympic bronze in dramatic finish

Pregnant archer Jodie Grinham delivered under pressure by snatching Paralympic bronze from fellow Briton Phoebe Paterson Pine.

The 31-year-old last weekend spent two days at a Paris maternity ward thinking she may be going into early labour after her baby stopped moving.

On Saturday evening, she grabbed the final podium place in the women’s individual compound event by a single point when defending champion Paterson Pine could only manage eight with the final arrow.

Grinham, who is 28 weeks pregnant with her second child, dramatically triumphed 142-141 at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Paterson Pine had led the contest since the third end, before the late twist.

“I am so proud of her,” the 26-year-old Paterson Pine said of her team-mate. “She defied so many odds.

“To produce a performance like that is just incredible, especially as she has a little bubba on the way.

Defending champion Phoebe Paterson-Pine, left, was beaten by archery team-mate Jodie Grinham in the bronze medal match in Paris (ParalympicsGB/PA)

“Jodie is getting towards the end of her pregnancy. She has done fantastic and worked really hard for this.”

Haverfordwest-born Grinham, who lives in Crawley, was earlier denied a shot at gold by a 145-143 defeat to the eventual champion, Turkey’s Oznur Cure Girdi.

Paterson Pine lost her semi-final 146-143 to Iranian silver medallist Fatemeh Hemmati.