Pregnant Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pose All Smiles in Pic with RCB Trainer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are winning over netizens' hearts as they set major couple goals during the ongoing IPL edition in Dubai. Anushka is expecting to be a mother but has not shied away from the spotlight and ventures out to support her hubby and watch matches from the stands.

A picture of the duo is doing the rounds on social media. It shows them smiling candidly as they get snapped with a cricket trainer during the IPL season. Anushka rocks a printed kurti while Virat compliments his wife in a casual ensemble. Anushka's pregnancy glow is unmissable in the pic.

Anushka was seen hugging her hubby affectionately in the similar outfit earlier as she posted several pics on social media on the occasion of Virat's 32nd birthday that was celebrated recently. In one of the images, Anushka plants a kiss on his cheek as well.

Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August earlier this year with an adorable social media post.

They are expecting to become parents in January next year. Meanwhile, Virat might skip the last two test matches of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child, reports have suggested.