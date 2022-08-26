Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon

getty (2)

Abby De La Rosa is making light of Nick Cannon's growing family.

The 31-year-old DJ and influencer, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.

De La Rosa posted the video on her Instagram Story with laughing Emojis.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy"

On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell.

Abby De La Rosa jokes about kids w/ nick cannon
Abby De La Rosa jokes about kids w/ nick cannon

Abby De La Rosa/instagram

RELATED: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell shows off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

In June, De La Rosa announced that she is pregnant nearly one year after welcoming Zion and Zillion with Cannon.

RELATED: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy Was Something She and Nick Cannon 'Were Manifesting' Before Twins

In a short clip shared on her feed, De La Rosa sits on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY," smiling as she places her hand near her baby bump.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" De La Rosa teased in the caption.

She did not share who the father is, however, she did reveal days later that her due date is Oct. 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'

Cannon also revealed in June that he has more babies on the way this year.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

The actor, who welcomed three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Last month, he and Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child together. This is the first baby for Tiesi and Cannon's eighth.

In addition to his new baby boy, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

