Pregnant 16-year-old was shot and killed, Florida cops say. Now, a teen is charged

A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old, according to a Florida sheriff.

Deputies arrested Lorenzo Larry on Nov. 7 and accused him of fatally shooting 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson in the head in Orlando, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference. McClatchy News is naming Larry because authorities say he will be tried as an adult.

Ferguson was 20 weeks pregnant when she was found dead around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 outside a residence near a vehicle, Mina said.

She had been missing since Aug. 12, when she was last seen leaving a Department of Children and Families facility, according to the Orlando Police Department.

“This whole community should be grieving for De’Shayla Ferguson and her family and her unborn baby,” Mina said.

Ferguson’s mother, Paula Davis, posted on Facebook about losing her daughter.

“I can’t believe I’m making funeral arrangements for my baby,” she wrote. “This is not fair. She didn’t deserve this.”





Larry faces charges of second-degree murder and killing an unborn baby by injury to the mother, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

