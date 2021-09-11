Some pregame drama for SC State as team bus breaks down on way to Clemson

South Carolina State’s game day experience got off to a rough start Saturday.

One of the Bulldogs’ team buses had mechanical problems and broke down on Interstate 85. The team was coming to Clemson from Greenville, where it spent Friday night in a hotel.

“The good news is, we have three buses, so all of our players are here. They’re safe,” Bulldogs athletic director Stacy Danley said. “They weren’t on the side of the road long.”

While it was an unexpected turn of events, the Bulldogs made it to Memorial Stadium on time.

S.C. State’s buses aren’t owned by the university. The school contracts the transportation through an outside company and contacted the company about the issue. The Bulldogs are expected to have their fourth bus ready to go by the end of the game.

Both teams are 0-1 on the season, though Clemson is a heavy favorite in Saturday’s game. The Tigers are 35-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the division was formed before the 1978 season.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.