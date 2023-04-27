Prefabricated Housing Market Trends and ForecastThe global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunity and forecast in the global prefabricated housing market to 2028 by home type (manufactured, modular, panelized, and precut homes), construction type (single section and multi-sections), end use (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Prefabricated Housing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global prefabricated housing market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness of eco-friendly, time saving, and cost-effective construction practices.



Emerging Trends in the Prefabricated Housing Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of cigarette butt bricks to improve thermal properties of the prefabricated housing and usage of fly ash concrete to increase the strength of the building.



In this market, residential is the largest end use market, whereas manufactured homes is largest in home type. Growth in various segment of the prefabricated housing market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the global prefabricated housing market by home type, construction type, end use, and region as follows:



Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Manufactured Homes

• Modular Homes

• Panelized Homes

• Precut Homes



Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Type [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single-Section

• Multi-Section



Prefabricated Housing Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial



Prefabricated Housing Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

List of Prefabricated Housing Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, prefabricated housing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prefabricated housing companies profiled in this report include-

• Modulaire Group

• Butler Manufacturing Company

• Skyline Corporation

• Astron Buildings

• Kirby Building Systems LLC

• Lindal Cedar Homes

• Red Sea Housing Services

Prefabricated Housing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that manufactured homes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling it.

• Within the global prefabricated housing market, residential housing will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for less time consuming housing construction and increased awareness of people towards reduction of wastage.

• North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast as prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste and thus meeting the green building standards.

Features of Global Prefabricated Housing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Prefabricated housing market by various segments, such as home type, construction type, and end use, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Prefabricated housing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different home type, construction type, end use, and regions for global prefabricated housing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prefabricated housing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is theprefabricated housing market size?

Answer:The global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast forprefabricated housing market?

Answer:The prefabricated housing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of theprefabricated housing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards eco-friendly, time saving, and cost effective construction practices.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries forprefabricated housing?

Answer:Residential and commercial are the major end uses for prefabricated housing.

Q5. What are the emerging trends inprefabricated housing market?

Answer:Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include usage of cigarette butt bricks to improve thermal properties of the prefabricated housing and usage of fly ash concrete to increase the strength of the building.

Q6. Who are the keyprefabricated housing companies?



Answer:Some of the key prefabricated housing companies are as follows:

• Modulaire Group

• Butler Manufacturing Company

• Skyline Corporation

• Astron Buildings

• Kirby Building Systems LLC

• Lindal Cedar Homes

• Red Sea Housing Services

• Bouygues SA

Q7.

Which will be the largestprefabricated housing home type segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that manufactured homes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling it.

Q8. Inprefabricated housing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global prefabricated housing market by home type (manufactured, modular, panelized, and precut homes), construction type (single section and multi-sections), end use (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the prefabricated housing industry?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global prefabricated housing market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global prefabricated housing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global prefabricated housing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global prefabricated housing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global prefabricated housing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global prefabricated housing market y, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global prefabricated housing market



