Prefabricated Buildings Global Market Report 2022: Global 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Prefabrication Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Buildings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prefabricated Buildings Market to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$117.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period.

Prefabricated homes, also known as prefab homes are those that have been constructed with the help of prefabricated building materials. These building materials are prefabricated in an off-site facility and are then transported to the desired location where they are assembled. Prefabricated homes are a combination of traditional homeownership and technology. These homes are prebuilt at off-site locations using different methods such as 3-D printing and are then assembled at the construction site. Homes that are at least 70% prefabricated are known as modular homes. Although the prefab homes are placed on permanent foundations, their structures are pre-built in sections. This makes taking apart, transportation and building of these homes easy. Compared to traditional houses, prefab homes are cheaper and also more sustainable and better looking. The construction materials used in developing prefab homes are classified as concrete based and metal fabricated.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2026
The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 18.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period.

The market is being fostered by factors such as lesser construction time required, cost savings, office requirements in emerging SEZs, rising real estate investments, fast-paced urbanization, rising demand for alternative approaches to construction, and temporary and immediate requirements in the industrial sector.

The market is also gaining from the rising customer attention towards reducing CO2 emissions, green construction, and lowering waste. Also, the expanding construction and infrastructure markets in Asia and growing investments in real estate worldwide are also driving market growth. The development of the market is likely to be in accordance with the growth of the housing and real estate markets globally, with immense growth opportunities likely to emerge from the GCC and Asia-Pacific regions.

Rising awareness of the benefits of prefabricated buildings among people and their growing acceptance is also boding well for the market`s growth. Further, increasing renovation activities for improving aesthetic value of buildings and also their construction value is supporting demand for prefabricated buildings.

Increasing disposable income levels are spurring new house construction activities, which is also fuelling interest in prefabricated buildings. There is growing demand for prefabricated products that are available in different sizes and shapes. Metal products that are prefabricated are being employed for various decorative architectural requirements in buildings. Demand for industrial modular buildings is on the rise on account of the significant advantages of off-site construction, such as more flexibility, faster project completion, cost effectiveness, greener and safe construction, and feasibility in remote locations.

Select Competitors (Total 272 Featured):

  • Abtech, Inc.

  • Astron Buildings S.A.

  • BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

  • Kirby Building Systems, LLC

  • Lindal Cedar Homes

  • Modular Engineering Co.

  • Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • Par-Kut International

  • Red Sea International Company

  • Schulte Building Systems, Inc.

  • Skyline Champion Corporation

  • United Partition Systems Inc.

  • Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building System

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

  • Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

  • Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

  • Prefab to Address Construction Industry's Major Problems

  • Prefabricated Houses: A Stop-Gap Solution for Emergency Housing

  • Global 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Prefabrication Market

  • Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

  • Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication

  • 3D Printing Enhances Prefabrication Process

  • Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs

  • Educational Institutions Invest In Prefabricated Buildings

  • Prefabricated Buildings Gain Traction in Healthcare Sector

  • Industrial Enterprises Adopt Prefabricated Approach

  • Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model

  • Revenue Contribution of Agricultural Sector Remains High

  • Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

  • Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

  • Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Gain Traction

  • Public Misconceptions Hinder Widespread Adoption of Prefabricated Housing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7742na

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Ontario family paddles for 8 days down St. Lawrence River as part of multi-year canoe journey

    An Ontario family paddled for 195 kilometres downstream on the St. Lawrence River this summer, in pursuit of a mission to canoe all the way from Guelph, Ont., to the Atlantic Ocean. The Howarth and Shute family left from Berthierville, Que., a small town between Montreal and Trois-Rivières, on Aug. 7 and arrived in Quebec City last Sunday. Their canoe journey started six years ago, when some members of the family decided to explore the rivers near Guelph, their hometown. Jeremy Shute, the patria

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f