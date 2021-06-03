Predictmedix Inc. Deploys Safe Entry Stations at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival

Predictmedix Inc.
·8 min read

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at the Lavazza Drive In Film Festival to be held in Ontario from June 27 to July 17.

Inaugurated as a grassroots non-profit film festival in 2012, Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) has grown to become one of the largest Italian film festivals outside of Italy. Launched last year with the desire to reconnect audiences and communities, and support the countries most affected by the pandemic, the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival was able to safely bring an audience of over 20,000 people to the cities of Toronto, Vaughan and Markham. This year, the festival returns to Toronto’s playground, Ontario Place, with an enhanced multicultural program of three weeks that will take the audience on a journey across 16 different countries.

Safe Entry Stations will be deployed to screen staff at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival organized by ICFF and CHIN between June 27 and July 17, 2021. It will then be used to rapidly screen patrons and staff prior to access to open-air screenings, set to begin mid-July.

Safe Entry Stations utilize a proprietary AI algorithm to provide a rapid (approx. 2 seconds), robust, and non-invasive screening, including multi-symptom detection of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19.

The deployment marks the third of its kind in the live event space and the Company's expansion into a new industry vertical. Previous deployments included a series of VIP parties at the Super Bowl in February as well as a recently announced partnership for HockeyFest, a travelling hockey tournament slated to begin July 9 and hosted throughout North America.

"It's an honour for Safe Entry to collaborate with the ICFF team to create a safer event where Torontonians can come together once again to enjoy the arts," commented Jonathan Auger, Founder, JUICEWORKS.

"With vaccinations on the rise, we are starting to witness what a return to normal could look like. It is important for us to exercise caution, and we're proud to partner with ICFF to ensure safety is paramount for all participants and visitors," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO, Predictmedix Inc.

“We’re excited to partner with Juiceworks and Predictmedix’s digital health technology,” says ICFF Co-Founder and Artistic Director Cristiano de Florentiis. “Thanks to their innovative artificial intelligence technology, the festival will give guests peace of mind to finally reconnect in-person with the community after a very long year and the ‘ticket’ to enjoy the breathtaking screenings in open-air venues, completely worry-free.”

About the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

The ICFF, presented by Lavazza, has teamed up with multicultural media company CHIN Radio/TV once again, in partnership with Ontario Place and the Embassy of Italy in Ottawa, for the second edition of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, from June 27th – July 17th, 2021. This exciting event, presented in collaboration with Rogers Communications and Christie Digital, and funded by the Government of Ontario, offers Canadians an opportunity to reintegrate into society through a safe and socially engaging event. Multiculturalism is at the core of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, which this year will stay true to its International program with a thoughtfully-curated selection of films representing Canada’s cultural mosaic from variety of communities including: Americans, British, Koreans, Latinx, Africans, Chinese, French, Jewish, Japanese, Turkish, Indians, Iranians, Indigenous Peoples and Russians with a special ‘Focus Italia’ series.

The festival will open on Canada Multiculturalism day, and will maintain its focus on diversity and expand its reach to engage a wider range of communities and minorities. The film selection will guarantee to shed a light on the intricate texture of Canadian society, bringing forward a vast collection of multicultural stories which will reflect the values of inclusivity and acceptance. The festival will bring the best of contemporary International cinema along with immersive entertainment for guests with red carpet appearances, special guests, celebrity hosts, unique concessions, special events, brand new theatre venues and so much more!

Further information can be found at https://icff.ca/ and https://icff.ca/icff-film-festival/

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.
Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

For further information, please contact:

Ehsan Agahi, Investor Relations
Tel: 778 229 4319
Email: IR@predictmedix.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.


