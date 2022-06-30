Predictive Analytics Market Size Worth US$ 55.5 Bn in 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing efficiency of data processing technology and solutions is a fundamental driver of predictive business analytics growth. Because of the rapid development of artificial intelligence and deep-learning algorithms, activities that formerly required extensive knowledge and expertise may now be accomplished with ease

NEWARK, Del, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Predictive Analytics Market revenues were estimated at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 55.5 Bn. Cloud deployment is employed by 94% of enterprises, according to the Right Scale 2019 State of the Cloud survey. As of now, the cloud holds more than half of all corporate data, and this trend is projected to continue as cloud-based predictive analytics grows.

Predictive analytics is preferred for cloud deployment as it offers intuitiveness, and ease of maintenance. The cloud-based segment, according to the manufacturers, is a profitable deployment choice owing to the simplicity with which AI and cognitive capabilities can be incorporated. It is possible to achieve more scalability, agility and enhanced resource management, less investment, and a reliable revenue curve. Google Drive, One Drive, and Office 365 are three of the most well-known cloud services.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15098

Predictive analytics at Google is based on Google Cloud AI and machine learning technologies and services. Organizations may use current tools and models to go beyond knowing what happened in the past and provide the best assessment of futuristic estimates. For specialists, the Vertex AI allows them to develop complicated models faster and at a cheaper cost. AI building blocks enable amateurs to easily incorporate AI to their services.

Since cloud-based solutions focus on simple, standardized interfaces, integration effort and expense are decreased, reducing the requirement for an organization's IT employees to adopt these solutions. It also allows for tight behavioral integration without requiring tight system integration. Another advantage of cloud computing is access to massive amounts of data. Many new massive data sources are only available on the cloud. Furthermore, cloud computing suggests that data transfer speeds will be less limited for businesses. All of this highlights the value of moving analytic modelling to the cloud, where it can be near to these new data sources.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 12.8 Bn by 2022.

  • The BFSI segment, is expected to account for the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

  • United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 14.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

  • The market in US is set to experience the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

“During the projected period, the rise of big data and machine learning are likely to become key drivers in raising the predictive analytics market revenue.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15098

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Predictive Analytics Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In February 2022, Bharti Airtel, India's leading supplier of communications products, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to modernize and optimize its financial, planning, and supply chain operations. Airtel's shared services operations will be transformed by merging Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM technologies, with the objective of increasing overall efficiency and agility.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Predictive Analytics Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Predictive Analytics Market in terms of Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and e-Commerce, Government and Defence, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Other), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Predictive Analytics Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

      3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

      3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

      3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15098

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain:

Tower Mounted Amplifier Market Size: The global tower mounted amplifier (TMA) market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 5.43 Bn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 8.54 Bn by the year 2027.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Share: The global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market is estimated to reach US$ 140.7 Bn in 2022, and is further projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% to top a valuation of US$ 196 Bn by 2028.

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Forecast: The global security and vulnerability management market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach a net worth of US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Treasury and Risk Management Application Market Trends: The global treasury and risk management application market is set to be worth US$ 4.5 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8% to bring in revenue of US$ 7.1 Bn by 2028.

Sensor Data Analytics Market Growth:  Future Market Insights report analyses that the sensor data analytics market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% for the forecast period.

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Outlook:  The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market size is expected to reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is set to cross the US$ 6.9 Billion mark by the end of 2022.

Micro-Miniature Co-axial Adapter Market Analysis: The micro-miniature co-axial adapter market is expected/projected/likely to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.7 Mn in 2018 to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 Mn by 2028.

In-Memory Analytics Tools Market Demand: The global in-memory analytics tools market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.65 Bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 25%, surpassing US$ 8.09 Bn by 2032.

Smart Sensor Market Overview: The global smart sensor market reached around US$ 37.6 Billion in 2022. The overall sales of smart sensors are projected to rise at a prolific CAGR of around 19.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 88 Billion by 2032.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Value: The global internet protocol television (IPTV) CDN market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of around 34% between 2022 and 2032. Rising number of internet users across the world is expected to generate demand for internet protocol CDN during the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/predictive-analytics-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker