Predictions, odds for Xfinity Series Championship Race Saturday

It's championship weekend for three NASCAR Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The Craftsman Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series titles are all on the line around the one-mile asphalt track.

The Xfinity Series championship race is set for Saturday. Four drivers are in play to win the title in the second-tier of NASCAR competition: Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer. Those drivers each have 4000 points ahead of the finale.

Changing calendar: NASCAR adds Iowa to 2024 Cup schedule, shifts Atlanta, Watkins Glen to playoffs

Here's how the odds look for race winner and championship winner with odds from BetMGM. Want to get in on the action? These sportsbooks and sports betting sites stand above the rest.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race odds

John Hunter Nemechek (+160)

Justin Allgaier (+350)

Cole Custer (+500)

Sammy Smith (+700)

Sam Mayer (+900)

Josh Berry (+1400)

Riley Herbst (+1400)

Austin Hill (+1400)

Chandler Smith (+1400)

Sheldon Creed (+2000)

Brandon Jones (+4000)

Daniel Hemric (+4000)

Rajah Caruth (+8000)

Myatt Snider (+10000)

Derek Kraus (+10000)

Parker Kligerman (+20000)

Brent Moffitt (+25000)

Ryan Sieg (+35000)

Jeb Burton (+35000)

Parker Retzlaff (+35000)

Kaz Grala (+50000)

Jeremy Clements (+50000)

Anthony Alfredo (+75000)

Connor Mosack (+100000)

Josh Williams (+100000)

Ryan Ellis (+100000)

Kyle Weatherman (+100000)

Blaine Perkins (+200000)

Timmy Hill (+200000)

Joe Graf Jr. (+200000)

JJ Yeley (+200000)

Kyle Sieg (+200000)

Brennan Poole (+200000)

Jeffrey Earnhardt (+200000)

CJ McLaughlin (+200000)

Dawson Cram (+200000)

Chris Hacker (+200000)

Daniel Dye (+200000)

Joey Gase (+200000)

Stefan Parsons (+200000)

'A much-anticipated homecoming': NASCAR, IMS return Brickyard 400 to oval for 2024

NASCAR Xfinity Series odds for champion

John Hunter Nemechek (-110)

Justin Allgaier (+325)

Cole Custer (+325)

Sam Mayer (+600)

NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race predictions

Insiders Betting Digest: Allgaier wins first Xfinity title

The site's picking Allgaier to win his second straight playoff win and third postseason race overall to take the title.

Story continues

BetUS: Nemechek wins the championship

Staff writes, "this one feels like the surest thing. Nemechek has been consistently better than Mayer, Allgaier and Custer all season. The odds have him as the resounding favorite for a reason"

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xfinity Series Championship Race: Predictions and odds for finale in Phoenix