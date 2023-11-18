Predictions, odds, lineups, and more for Mavericks vs. Bucks regular-season Saturday game

Nov 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (9-3) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) in their final game of a four-game away series on Saturday night before returning back to Dallas to take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving sat out against the Washington Wizards earlier this week with a left foot sprain but is expected to play Saturday. Luka Doncic, who had a poor performance against the Pelicans, bounced back against the Wizards, scoring 26 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf strain that kept him out of the previous week's games but was in full action against the Hornets on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against Charlotte. It has not been determined if he will play against the Mavs and is considered a game-time decision.

Damian Lillard has fit right into the Bucks team, moving up on the all-time assist list after his performance in the Bucks’ 130-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard has averaged 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season so far.

NBA MVP candidate: Luka Doncic is making it look easy with revamped Dallas offense

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks lines, betting odds

The Bucks are favorites to defeat the Mavericks, according to the BetMGM NBA odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Bucks (-2.5)

Moneyline: Bucks (-138); Mavericks (+116)

Over/under: 243.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

SportsBookWire: Lean on Dallas

Staff writes: "These teams are very evenly matched on both sides of the ball which means the little things will matter here. Dallas is the better rebounding team, and I expect that edge to play a significant role in this game. Milwaukee has also struggled to guard the pick-and-roll this year, and I expect Dallas and its all-star guard combination to exploit that weakness."

Story continues

ESPN: Bucks have 51.1% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Milwaukee Bucks have a 51.1% of betting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Winners and Whiners: Dallas covers

Staff writes: "I am betting on Dallas' high-scoring offense to outlast Milwaukee in the second game of a back-to-back. The Mavericks rank first in rim field goal percentage (67.6%), first in three-point percentage (39.5%), and second in effective field goal percentage (57.9%) this season. Both Irving and Hardaway Jr. are shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. With rest advantage, that should be good enough to take advantage of the Bucks' subpar defense. With Giannis playing on Friday, it's likely he will sit out on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back. That would swing the momentum in Dallas' favor, but even if he does suit up, the Mavs are a good bet to hold their own."

PickDawgz: Dallas is the pick

Staff writes: "The Milwaukee Bucks are getting the benefit of the doubt because they're at home, but they're also on the end of a back to back and a team that doesn't play defense. Not ideal when going up against this Mavs offense that's one of the best in the league. Kyrie Irving has already been upgraded to probable. The Bucks also aren't covering numbers. This is a spot that favors the Mavs and their high-powered offense. Should be a fun one but give me Dallas and the free bucket."

Action Network: Mavs are the better team

Staff writes: "The Bucks are returning home while the Mavericks are looking to head home. However, Dallas has been a better team this season. Additionally, there's a distinct possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) may sit after playing Friday, but missing the game prior. Antetokounmpo's absence would significant impact the Bucks, especially their already porous defense. The spread would also move from Mavericks +2.5 to potentially having Dallas favored. The Mavericks should look to finish their road trip on the right foot, and with their shot profile, I expect them to take advantage of the Bucks' defense."

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, TV Channel, streaming info

Game Day: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m., ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Live stream: Watch on Fubo

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

How to watch: Catch NBA action this season on Fubo

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s regular season game, according to RotoWire:

Dallas Mavericks:

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Derek Jones

PF G Williams

C Dereck Lively

Milwaukee Bucks:

PG Damian Lillard

SG Malik Beasley

SF K Middleton

PF G. Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury News

Dallas Mavericks:

Player Injury Timeline PF Maxi Kleber Toe Out

Milwaukee Bucks:

Player Injury Timeline SF Jae Crowder Groin Out SF MarJon Beauchamp Ankle Questionable SF Chris Livingston Ankle Out

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Sportsbook Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mavericks vs. Bucks: Predictions, odds, lineups and how to watch