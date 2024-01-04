Predicting the landing spots for top 2024 NFL quarterback prospects

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham congratulates USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) on his 42-28 win at Mountain America Stadium on Sep 23, 2023.

With only the college football national championship game left to play, it might be time for everyone to start looking forward to where these incredible athletes will land in the NFL draft.

While there is still many months before the draft and speculation on who teams will take is at a minimum, it's never too early to think about what could be. How could specific NFL offenses be elevated with the addition of certain talents like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or Drake Maye? Which teams will be in position to grab a top-five guy? These are the questions on everybody's mind as we start to move away from college football season and into draft season.

Here are some predictions for where the top quarterbacks in this year's class land.

Caleb Williams, USC

Williams is well-regarded as the top quarterback in this year's draft class. While there were certainly some rough patches along the way, Williams' 2022 Heisman campaign alone was enough to secure him the top spot among everyone's draft boards this season. Williams offers a great toolset and excellent arm talent. However, too often the quarterback tries to play hero ball, passing up on short throws for solid gains in exchange for the big play.

Here is where a few mock draft have him going.

Fantasy Pros: Chicago Bears - No. 1 overall

The 33rd Team: Chicago Bears - No. 1 overall

With the First Pick: Chicago Bears - No. 1 overall

Drake Maye, North Carolina

It's easy watching Drake Maye play quarterback. The Tar Heel is the prototypical guy you want under center: tall, strong, and the prettiest release you could imagine. That said, his poor lower-body mechanics have some people wondering if Maye can break his bad habits before going into the NFL. He also tends to force throws when rushed out of the pocket. Regardless, his build makes him a very attractive option to several NFL teams.

Fantasy Pros: New England Patriots - No. 3 overall

The 33rd Team: Washington Commanders - No. 2 overall

With the First Pick: Washington Commanders - No. 2 overall

Jayden Daniels, LSU

2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels has everything you want out of a NFL quarterback prospect. Arguably no one in this class is better at manipulating opposing corners and safeties with their eyes. The only problem is that Daniels may not be able to make the throw once he gets his receivers open. Daniels is fast, calm under pressure, and an electric ball carrier though, and that makes him a hot commodity in the 2024 draft.

Fantasy Pros: Atlanta Falcons - No. 9 overall

The 33rd Team: New York Giants - No. 5 overall

With the First Pick: New England Patriots - No. 3 overall

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix might be the best overall quarterback in this class. Depending on who you ask, you'll get a wide variety of responses either heralding his decision-making and accuracy, or punishing him for not being a rushing threat and not having the strongest arm. One thing that can't be debated though is Penix's inability to stay healthy. Penix suffered four season-ending injuries during his college career, including two torn ACLs (2018 and 2020). Not only have those affected his throwing power, but it could also scare several teams off.

Fantasy Pros: New York Giants - No. 39 overall

The 33rd Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No. 19 overall

With the First Pick: Atlanta Falcons - No. 9 overall

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy can sling it. His greatest strength is undoubtedly the velocity he can put behind the ball. He can sneak throws into the tightest windows because the moment DBs recognize where the ball is going, it's already in the receiver's hands. McCarthy is also a threat with his legs. He's mechanically sound, able to go through reads quickly, and despite being able to put zip on the ball, can also provide great touch when needed.

The issue? He's real skinny and lacks field vision. McCarthy tends to lose sight of linebackers in the middle of the field. When throwing to the outside, McCarthy is almost unmatched, but his middle-of-the-field awareness leaves a bit to be desired.

Fantasy Pros: Las Vegas Raiders - No. 11 overall

MSN: New York Giants - No. 37 overall

Bo Nix, Oregon

Bo Nix is big and fast with a great arm with a remarkable ability to extend plays with his legs. His biggest problem is his struggle to read defenses. Nix can be tricked into forcing throws to his first read, which can lead to some bad incompletions. Per Pro Football Network, Nix struggles with the pre-snap aspects of the quarterback position, but is still highly-touted as an NFL prospect.

Fantasy Pros: Minnesota Vikings - No. 43 overall

MSN: Minnesota Vikings - No. 20 overall

With the First Pick: Denver Broncos - No. 14 overall

