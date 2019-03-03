Predicting Fantasy Basketball's surprise studs and duds for Week 21

Memphis Grizzlies big man Joakim Noah has been a surprising fantasy contributor of late. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

By Armando Marsal

Special to Yahoo Sports

Fantasy basketball sleepers can be categorized as players who are seeing an increased role due to an injury and/or rotation change, as well as players who may have a favorable schedule for the week. On the other hand, busts will focus on notable players who you will most likely have to start anyway, but may have fewer games for the week and/or potentially tougher matchups. It’s difficult to bench anyone in fantasy basketball, but tempering your expectations for their production this week might be the best way to go about it.

Hey folks! The fantasy basketball playoffs are approaching for some and have begun for others. In fact, I am currently in a nail-biter in my home league heading into the last day of the week and a 4-4-1 score. The team I am facing is superior as he finished third in the standings and I finished sixth, but finding some free agents off of the waivers that have been serviceable, has really helped me keep this close and potentially a chance to move onto the next round. There is no reason why you cannot do the same.

Before jumping into some of my predictions for the upcoming week, there are some injury situations to keep an eye on. Joel Embiid has missed his last five games with a knee injury and could miss some more time. When he is off the court Jimmy Butler sees a huge usage bump.

Paul George has missed two games with a shoulder injury and that helps players like Dennis Schroeder and Jerami Grant. Lastly, Hassan Whiteside has missed some time with a hip injury and that opens up playing time for Ban Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk in the front court. These are all situations to monitor because it has a major impact on how things can play out.

Sleepers: Overlooked names in for big week

There aren’t many players out on the waiver wire with triple-double upside, but Beverley does offer that type of potential, and remains available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. He moved into the starting lineup in late January and has remained a starter since. During that stretch (19 games), he has averaged 32.7 minutes, 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 47 percent from the field and flirting with a triple-double on numerous occasions.

It is not all great for Beverley, who can come up short on any night in the scoring department and be frustrating to own. That said, his peripherals make him a strong player in category leagues, as he can be helpful even when he is not scoring.

The Clippers play just twice this upcoming week, drawing matchups against the Thunder and Lakers. Neither team is a walk in the park from a defensive standpoint, but both teams play fast, creating more touch and peripheral opportunities for opponents. He faced the Lakers shortly after moving into a starting role and finished with 17 points, eight boards, four dimes, two steals, and a block. He should be able to help fantasy owners with backcourt issues.

Joakim Noah PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies

Yes, you are reading this correctly, I am suggesting that you consider adding Noah to your teams. Trust me, I was shocked at first when I saw his recent performances as well. It took me back to 2014 when the Frozen album was No. 1 in the top 200 albums on Billboard. If you’re a parent like myself, chances are you can sing most songs in this album word for word. I digress.

Since February 9, Noah has averaged 22.9 minutes, 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.5 steals, while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. It is uncertain whether or not he will keep this up moving forward, but this type of production cannot be ignored. This has been fun to watch and with Jaren Jackson Jr. still out, in addition to Noah’s production, there is no reason why his minutes should see a decrease anytime soon.

Memphis plays three times this week and although none of the matchups are favorable, all of their opponents play big, so Noah will more than likely see 20-plus minutes like he has been in recent games. If you’re an Anthony Davis owner and have lost some production in rebounds and blocks, Noah can help a small portion of that void.

Jerami Grant SF/PF, Oklahoma City Thunders

Paul George has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and although for now it does not appear to be serious, it is something that needs to be monitored by fantasy owners. With George off the court, Grant sees a 2.8 percent usage bump. Even when George is on the court, Grant has been productive.

Grant is rostered in most leagues (76%), and understandably so in the midst of a career year. He’s turned it up in the last month, averaging 33.3 minutes, 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.1 block, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 steals since the start of February, while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during that stretch.

The Thunder have three games this week and two of those matchups come against defenses with a 19th or worse defensive rating. The stiffest challenge they face is Portland, which is 15th in defensive rating. He is also someone that can be considered in DFS as a value play so long as his price remains reasonable.

Robin Lopez C, Chicago Bulls

I understand that Lopez may not be like a single malt scotch that you can drink neat, but his recent production puts him in a place where he can be considered a scotch that needs some ice and maybe a splash of water, but a scotch that is drinkable.

You also know we’ve reached the fun part of the NBA season when both Lopez and Noah are being talked about as viable fantasy options. Since the start of February, Lopez has scored double-digit points in all but two games. During that stretch, he has averaged 29.1 minutes, 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.2 steals, while shooting a healthy 63.9 percent from the field. Not to mention, in that time, there were five instances that he had over a 20 percent usage rate.

The Bulls play four times this week. Not all of the matchups are easy, but the opportunity to produce should still be there. He remains available in over 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Willie Cauley-Stein PF/C, Sacramento Kings

Cauley-Stein was not seeing the court as much with Marvin Bagley playing well, but now that Bagley is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, WSC should see plenty of playing time. In Bagley’s first game out, Cauley-Stein played 31 minutes, scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The Kings play three times this upcoming week. If you’re looking for a big man for your fantasy playoffs, they have some favorable matchups this week and next. So if anyone got impatient as his numbers dipped a bit over the past month, correct that mistake now.

You can also give Harry Giles (available in 94% of leagues) a look as he should also see a minutes boost and sees a 1.6 percent usage bump with Bagley on the sidelines.

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein has been a been a fantasy bargain this NBA season. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Busts: Stars set to disappoint

Mike Conley PG, Memphis Grizzlies

Conley was dealing with knee soreness towards the end of February and even though he played through it, it’s worth noting that he missed two games last month. It is pretty obvious that he’s been dealing with a knee issue, as his production has been up and down in the last six games.

During that stretch, he has topped 20 points three times, but scored fewer than 13 points twice, while finishing with fewer than six assists in four of those games. This week the Grizzlies play three times and draw a couple of tough matchups against the Magic and Jazz, both ranking top 10 in defensive rating. The one favorable matchup is against the Blazers, a team that he has played well against this season, so you should get at least one solid outing out of him.

That said, I am tempering my expectations for Conley. Most owners cannot afford to bench Conley, and I am not suggesting that you do so, but just keep in mind that he does have some things working against him this week.

Myles Turner PF/C, Indiana Pacers

As a Turner owner in my home league, I am dreading having to count on him in the postseason. He has been awful the last four games, averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds during that stretch, and quite frankly I don’t think things will get better soon.

The Pacers play three games this week and two of those contests come against teams that rank top 12 in defensive rating. Both the 76ers and Bucks have done a good job at limiting opposing centers from rebounding. His one good matchup comes against the Bulls and the last time he faced off against them, he scored eight points with one rebound, and one assist in 26 minutes.

I will not be benching Turner because it is not something I can afford to do, but on nights where I have other options, he would be the first one I consider sitting.

C.J. McCollum PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers

Most of McCollum’s production comes from scoring. Since the start of February, he has been very inconsistent in that department, scoring over 20 points four times during that stretch, including three 30-plus performances, but also scoring 15 or fewer points in five games. This stood out to me because he averages 21.6 points per game for the season.

This week the rough patch can continue as Portland faces two of the top six defenses in the league. The one positive matchup is against the Suns, and they have actually been a middle of the pack defense against opposing shooting guards.

McCollum still offers plenty of upside, so a big game is not out of the question for him. That said, consistency concerns are magnified this week with tough matchups, and only three games on the board. Temper your expectations.

That’s it for this week, feel free to reach out to me with any questions on the Twitter machine @Armando_Marsal. Good luck to everyone!

