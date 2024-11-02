Predicting the College Football Playoff committee's top-12 teams in the first rankings of 2024

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands the ball to running back Jordan James (20) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883307 ORIG FILE ID: 20241026_taw_wb2_60.JPG

The College Football Playoff field expanded this season from four to 12 teams, and the CFP selection committee's first rankings for the 2024-25 season are set to drop Tuesday, November 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The committee will still rank the top-25 teams every week late in the season like it has in the past, but obviously now, there will be a focus on the top dozen or so teams, rather than the top five or six.

It's worth noting that the final rankings — Selection Sunday is set for December 8 — may not match the committee's bracket seeding. This could happen for a couple reasons, like if there's a conference championship-less team among the top four or if a Group of Five conference champion with a guaranteed spot is outside the top 12.

Now, as much as we wish we could, we can't actually predict the future, but that's never stopped us from trying anyway. So ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024-25 season, here are our predictions for the top-12 teams in the debut rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks interacts with fans after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 18, 2024 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776201853 ORIG FILE ID: 2179491117

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883186 ORIG FILE ID: 20241012_dwz_sz2_00054.JPG

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Bennett Christian (85) after a touchdown run against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883138 ORIG FILE ID: 20241005_gma_mb3_0303.jpg

4. Miami Hurricanes

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883072 ORIG FILE ID: 20240927_SN_na2_074.jpg

5. Texas Longhorns

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883244 ORIG FILE ID: 20241019_gma_uo1_0746.jpg

6. Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scrambles with the ball against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Sept 7, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA; The Clemson Tigers played the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) after his touchdown play. Mandatory Credit: Alex Hicks Jr./USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

8. Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin locks arms with players as they head on to United Airlines Field for the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883195 ORIG FILE ID: 20241012_jko_aj4_097.JPG

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a rushing a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

10. Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883305 ORIG FILE ID: 20241026_FB_LSU_TAMU_MLA_9225.jpg

11. Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 19, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) runs the football against the UCF Knights at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones beat the Knights 38 to 35. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

12. Boise State Broncos

BOISE, ID - OCTOBER 5: Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos hypes the crowd during the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776167653 ORIG FILE ID: 2176104821

