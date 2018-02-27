Predicting the Canadians at this year's Nike Hoop Summit

R.J. Barrett is a shoo-in for this year’s Nike Hoop Summit event in April, but what other Canadian will join him?

Notable alumni include Kevin Durant, John Wall, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and many more.

Once a year, the Nike Hoop Summit event pits the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team against the top high schoolers selected from around the globe, who create the World Team.

Canadians who have been selected in the past include Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph, Anthony Bennett, Tristan Thompson — all of who have suited up in the NBA.

As Canadian basketball continues to raise, last year at the 20th annual game there were a record five Canadians on the World Team.





And although expecting another five Canadians on this year’s Team World roster might be wishful thinking for players north of the border, there is a vacancy open for someone new to slide in.

This year’s game will take place on April 13 in Portland, Oregon. Every year since 2010, there have been one or two Canadians who have made the cut.

It’s safe to say Canada’s R.J. Barrett will make a return to the annual event after appearing for the first time last year where he recorded 9 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers, and 1 rebound in 20 minutes of play, as the youngest player on the court.

In his senior year with Montverde Academy in Florida, Barrett is averaging just over 27 ppg, 8 rpg and 3 apg in more than 27 games. He’s shooting just above 50 percent from the field, and over 30 percent from beyond the arch, with a season-high 40 points in the 95-27 win over Lahainaluna High School on Dec. 16.

The number-one rated Duke commit is a shoo-in.

RJ Barrett best HS/NBA prospect since LeBron — Hollywood Tyrone (@PresidentTyrone) February 10, 2018





But that leaves at least one more spot.

Top candidates include Andrew Nembhard, Ignas Brazdeikis, and Luguentz Dort — after Vanderbilt commit Simisola Shittu tore his ACL in January.

And after weighing strength of schedule, stats and performances, it would be unfathomable to not see University of Michigan commit Brazdeikis crack the Hoop Summit roster.

Ignas Brazdeikis most likely to be selected as well to Nike #HoopSummit https://t.co/FQ7oU5OwlK — Elias Sbiet (@Elias_NPH) February 1, 2018





Not only has Brazdeikis earned four MVP honours in U.S. prep circuit events this season — including at Washington Tournament of Champions, Westtown Invitational and National Prep School Invitational—but he’s out-performing every other high school-aged Canuck.

In 35 games so far this season, he’s currently averaging more 33 points and 10 rebounds per game. His Orangeville Prep team — the number one team in Canada and reigning league champions — have played 24 of their games against top American talent including Huntington Prep, Findlay Prep, Hillcrest Prep and Westtown (featuring Cam Reddish, a Duke commit who’s ranked second in North America).

With big wins against powerhouses like Huntington Prep and Westtown Prep, and close losses like the game against Prolific Prep (73-70, where Brazdeikis scored 41 points), Orangeville’s current record is 28 wins and five losses.

… and ANOTHER 40 point game for @umichbball commit @_iggy_7 — Kelcey WrightJohnson (@kelwright) February 22, 2018





With teammates like seniors Keshaun Saunders and Junior Farquhar on the Orangeville squad with him, the team is consistently scoring over 100 points per game. And it’s Brazdeikis who is leading the way.

The 6’8” guard has scored 30 or more points in 15 games, and 40 or more points in six.

Last season, Brazdeikis racked-up two games where he scored 50 or more points including one against Prolific Prep. And at last year’s BioSteel All-Canada game — where all of Canada’s top talents battle it out on Canadian soil — he scored 27 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Brazdeikis is a favourite to win this year’s Canadian High School Player of the Year award — an honour earned by Oshae Brissett last season, who is now averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds at Syracuse University.

Brazdeikis is a five-star recruit, according to Rivals. That makes Brazdeikis the first ever player to earn five stars while staying in Canada for his entire high school career. At the end of last season, he had four stars to his name, but under coach Nathan Johnson at Orangeville Prep, he’s now earned five big gold stars.





And if a third spot becomes available on the World Team roster, they’ll likely look at second Hoop Summit returnee candidate, Arizona State commit Luguentz Dort, who scored 30 points and grabbed 2 rebounds in last year’s BioSteel All-Canada game, earning MVP honours.

This season, Dort is averaging just under 25 ppg with Athlete Institute Prep, who have played 23 of their 52 games against American teams this season; however marquee match-ups were few and far between. Last year, playing for Conrad Academy, a statline of 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 1 block per game earned him a spot at the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit event.

Dort is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.

Congrats to Luguentz Dort on earning MVP honours for Team Red at the 2017 BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game! #LookUpToTheNorth pic.twitter.com/SAV2O4mTjK — BioSteel All CDN (@BioSteelAllCdn) April 11, 2017





And lastly, Andrew Nembhard, the pass-first point-guard for the undefeated Montverde Academy — the backcourt partner to R.J. Barrett. Nembhard hasn’t been playing to his full potential this year. After missing some of last season with a stress fracture in his foot, and then having his small intestine removed earlier this year, he’s still re-adjusting the fast-pace of top level basketball.

It’s tough to put up big numbers on a team with such a dominant scorer like Barrett, but this season Nembhard is averaging 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

A large portion of the University of Florida commit’s success (this year at least) is based off of the team’s success this season and his ability to play with high-level players like Barrett and still control the floor. Nembhard is a four-star recruit according to ESPN (he’s got five stars on Rivals), currently ranked 30th on ESPN’s top 100.

@RjBarrett6 @AndrewNembhard have helped lead Montverde to new heights. Undefeated season. When you take into consideration the NBA talent that has walked through @MVABasketball then you will truly understand this accolade. Big time! Congrats. #GameSpeaks #Winners pic.twitter.com/n8XA8aZQzZ — Tariq Sbiet (@Tariq_NPH) February 12, 2018





Canadian basketball fans can keep their fingers crossed and hope that all four of these athletes crack this year’s roster, but if last year proves to be an anomaly, it’d be safe to put your money on R.J. Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis.

