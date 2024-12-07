Predicted Teams Real Betis-Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski returns to form Europe’s most prolific attacking trio

After the midweek results, Barcelona moved four points clear at the top of La Liga, and they will aim to go seven ahead of Real Madrid when they take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday afternoon.

Robert Lewandowski was rested during the 5-1 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, and as per MD, he will return to the starting line-up against Betis. Ferran Torres would drop out, with that being the only change from Son Moix.

Betis can finally call upon the services of Isco Alarcon for the first time in seven months, although he will not start at the Benito Villamarin. It’s expected that Aitor Ruibal will be re-called by Manuel Pellegrini from last weekend’s defeat at Real Sociedad, while Barcelona alumni Ez Abde and Vitor Roque are also set to be in the line-up.

It promises to be a very intriguing match in Seville. Barcelona will start as favourites, although Betis are more than capable of causing problems despite their poor recent form.