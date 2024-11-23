Predicted Teams Celta Vigo-Barcelona: Gavi expected to make first start in over a year

Celta Vigo and Barcelona are back in action after the international break on Saturday, as they prepare to face off at Balaidos. The visitors are hoping to re-establish their six-point lead at the top of La Liga, having seen that buffer drop to three with the defeat at Real Sociedad two weeks ago.

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal for the trip to Galicia, although Diario AS say that Hansi Flick will give Gavi his first start in over a year – and first since returning after a serious ACL injury. He is expected to line up in midfield alongside Marc Casado and Pedri, with Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski being the attacking trident.

For Celta’s line-up, Diario AS say that Marcos Alonso will start against his former club, while Iago Aspas will hope to continue his good scoring form against Barcelona.

It should be a very interesting match at Balaidos. Barcelona start as favourites, but Celta are very good at home, so they will no doubt make it tough for Flick’s side to pick up another victory.