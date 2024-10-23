Predicted Starting Line-Up: Manchester City vs Sparta Prague (UEFA Champions League)

Manchester City return to action in Europe’s premier club competition on matchday three of the league phase as Czechia’s Sparta Prague visit the Etihad Stadium.

It was yet more late drama for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League at the weekend, as a 95th minute John Stones header completed a remarkable comeback at Molineux and claim all three points in a 1-2 win over Wolves.

That result meant City remain unbeaten since the start of the season across all competitions, with their last outing in Europe coming in Slovakia and a 0-4 win over Slovan Bratislava thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and James McAtee.

Up next are Sparta Prague – the most successful club in Czechia and one of the most successful in central Europe, having won the central European Cup three times and having reached the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1992 and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1973.

This will be the first time that Manchester City and Sparta Prague have faced off against eachother in any competition in their respective lengthy histories, with the latter widely believed to be the underdogs in the midweek clash.

Pep Guardiola and his staff have plenty to think about on the team news front, with Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and Kyle Walker all missing from training on Tuesday, and Kevin De Bruyne remaining ruled out alongside the veteran full-back and Oscar Bobb and Rodri.

It remains to be seen whether Grealish or Doku are deemed fit to play their part at the Etihad Stadium, although one man who will make his return to matchday duties at home as he did for the club on the weekend is Nathan Ake, following the Dutchman’s hamstring injury.

Ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Sparta Prague, here is how we predict Pep Guardiola will line-up his side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night!

Predicted XI

Given the quick turnaround between international action and the meeting with Wolves, it may have surprised some to see Ederson start at Molineux. As such, we believe Stefan Ortega may be afforded another Champions League start with a view towards rest and rotation.

With Kyle Walker ruled out for this one with a knee injury, it is likely to be another opportunity to see Rico Lewis further excel in the right-back role, as the England international takes on the responsibilities of playing every three days in exemplary fashion.

The centre of defence may see some rotation with Manuel Akanji coming back into the side Ruben Dias, and allowing for some rest for John Stones despite his goalscoring heroics in the West Midlands on Sunday.

Following an outstanding start to the season from Josko Gvardiol, both defensively and offensively, we believe it may finally be the time to rotate at left-back with Nathan Ake returning from injury sustained with the Netherlands in September.

With lesser opposition up next, we feel this could be another opportunity for Guardiola to test out some options in defensive midfield, and as such Ilkay Gundogan could be tasked with the lone deeper role whilst receiving support from elsewhere on the pitch.

Matheus Nunes may also be handed a rare opportunity to star this week, operating from a more advanced role with clear instructions to utilise his legs and stamina to support across the park – particularly alongside Gundogan.

Another name crying out for increased starting opportunities is Phil Foden, and following his outstanding performance in Slovakia on matchday two, we are likely to see another opportunity for the 24-year-old in the advanced 10 position.

Things become slightly more complex in the attacking line, especially given key absences from training on Tuesday, but we’ll begin on the right by anticipating another start for Savinho in attack for Manchester City.

Erling Haaland will lead the line once again for Pep Guardiola’s squad.

As for the left, we believe it will be another start for Jack Grealish despite his absence from training on Tuesday, with no clarity surrounding the nature of the problems regarding the England international or Jeremy Doku.

Starting XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Gundogan, Nunes, Foden; Savinho, Haaland, Grealish.

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Wright, Kovacic, McAtee, Bernardo, Doku.