Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI vs Union Berlin

After their 7-1 drubbing of Celtic in midweek, Borussia Dortmund now face a tough trip to Berlin as they play Union Berlin.

There will be changes from midweek as man of the match from Tuesday, Karim Adeyemi will miss up to six to seven weeks with a muscular injury that forced him off at half-time, reports Sky Germany. On top of Adeyemi, Julien Duranville and Giovanni Reyna will also miss out due to injury.

This will open the door for Jamie Gittens to likely start in Adeyemi’s place, the Englishman has been one of Dortmund’s standout players in the opening games of the season, Maximilian Beier could also play on the left.

There could also be a change in the middle with Marcel Sabitzer or Felix Nmecha coming in to replace Emre Can likely partner Pascal Groß. Nmecha has scored in his last two games, against Bochum and Celitc while Sabitzer has publically expressed his desire to play further back. In defence, Niklas Süle could return and replace Waldemar Anton in the centre next to Nico Schlotterbeck.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI:

Gregor Kobel – Yan Couto, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini – Marcel Sabitzer, Pascal Groß – Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Jamie Gittens – Serhou Guirassy

GGFN | Jack Meenan