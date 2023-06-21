Predatory rapist who targeted 11-yr-old girl finally jailed after fleeing country

Convicted rapist Abbas Alsaed (Met Police)

A child rapist has been jailed after detectives led an international manhunt to track him down.

Abbas Alsaed, 28, from Kingsbury, pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape and sexual assault at Harrow Crown Court on 1 December 2022 and was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

The Met Police said Alsaed met his victim, an 11-year-old girl, in Fryent Country Park, Wembley in May 2021 when he told her he was a child protection officer and proceeded to befriend the victim before taking her mobile phone number.

He then met her in the park over the following year where he raped and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

Police were called after concerns were raised by a member of staff at the victim’s school but Alsaed fled the country before he could be arrested.

Officers from the Met’s Predatory Offender Unit tracked him to the Netherlands and he was then arrested at St Pancras station when he returned to the country on August 15 last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Qamar Islam from the North West Command Unit said: “Alsaed is a dangerous and manipulative individual, who took advantage of a vulnerable child in order to carry out terrible crimes, which will live with the victim forever.

“I would like to commend the courage and bravery of the victim, who after enduring such traumatic abuse, spoke with officers and found the strength to assist with this investigation.

“These crimes were reported to the Met in June 2022 and resulted in an arrest less than two months later. A successful investigation ensued due to diligent and efficient work by a number of officers involved in this case.

“I truly hope that the result today will reassure victims of rape and sexual assault, that we will do everything within our power to investigate and prosecute predatory men at the earliest possible opportunity.”

To report any related matters to police please contact the Metropolitan Police via 101.