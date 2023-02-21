‘Predatory offender’ who raped woman in east London alleyway jailed

Jailed: Kevin Lloyd Williams (Met Police)

A “predatory offender” who raped a woman he ran into in the supermarket in an east London alleyway has been jailed.

Kevin Lloyd Williams, 45, of Hackney, was convicted of two counts of rape at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.

The court heard how the victim ran into Williams in a supermarket on Hackney’s Upper Clapton Road in the early hours of May 1, 2022.

The woman, aged in her 40s, had known Williams for some years. They bought drinks in the shop and left intending to drink them together.

Williams made advances on her, which she refused. While in an alleyway close to Rossington Street, he blocked her exit, stopping her from leaving.

He kept her there while he smoked a drug pipe, struck her across the face and raped her. He then asked her for money.

Attempting to escape, the woman said she could withdraw cash from an ATM at a local shop.

Once inside the shop she asked for help - but staff were reluctant to call police.

She managed to return home and call police.

Met Detective Sergeant Else Dierick said: “Kevin Williams is a predatory offender.

“The victim had simply gone to buy some groceries and a casual chat with someone she knew should not have resulted in her being terrorised into having sex.”

Two members of the public who overheard Williams’ attack supported the prosecution by giving evidence in court, which DS Dierick praised.

She added: “The victim has shown incredible strength reporting this matter to police and seeing it through to trial, ensuring her attacker is convicted.”