Predators visit the Canucks after shootout win

Nashville Predators (4-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Predators knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver had a 38-37-7 record overall and a 19-20-2 record at home last season. The Canucks averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.7% (62 total power-play goals).

Nashville had a 42-32-8 record overall and a 20-17-4 record in road games last season. The Predators gave up 2.9 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.

INJURIES: Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Teddy Blueger: out (leg), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Predators: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), Luke Schenn: out (lower-body).

