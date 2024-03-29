Predators visit the Avalanche after Zucker's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (43-26-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (46-21-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche after Jason Zucker scored two goals in the Predators' 8-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado has a 13-6-2 record in Central Division play and a 46-21-6 record overall. The Avalanche are 17-9-2 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Nashville has a 14-7-1 record in Central Division play and a 43-26-4 record overall. The Predators have given up 218 goals while scoring 238 for a +20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Predators won 5-1 in the last matchup. Zucker led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 45 goals and 78 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored eight goals with 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 19 goals and 57 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored 11 goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Joel Kiviranta: day to day (illness), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

