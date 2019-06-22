Predators trade star defenseman P.K. Subban to Devils

March 12, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) passes the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators have traded star defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defensemen Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, a 2019 second-round pick (34th overall) and a 2020 second-round pick.

Seconds are in 2019 and 2020 https://t.co/cmKx9KvEuF — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 22, 2019

Subban remains one of the league’s preeminent defensemen, recording nine goals and 31 points in 63 games and should be an immediate upgrade for a Devils club that is quickly becoming one of the NHL’s most intriguing teams for the 2019-20 season.

Nashville reportedly won’t retain any of Subban’s salary in the trade, an impetus for the deal.

NASH is not retaining any salary — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 22, 2019

"We had to make a business decision. With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way,” Predators general manager David Poile said in a press release.

Subban holds a $9 million cap hit for the next three seasons before becoming eligible for free agency in 2022-23.

It’s an astute move by both teams but the Devils might be laughing all the way to the bank if Subban remains a top blueliner for the remaining three years of his contract.

