Predators' Stastney Addresses Leave of Absence from Team: 'I'm Happy to be Better Now'

Spencer Stastney is back with the Nashville Predators; but in many ways, it feels like he never left.

The 24-year-old defenseman did not appear in a game for the Milwaukee Admirals until Dec. 7, and he had one goal and two assists through 10 games in the AHL this season before being recalled by Nashville Jan. 2.

Stastney, who earned a two-year, $1.6 million contract following a July arbitration hearing, made his highly anticipated return to the Predators during their recent western road trip after missing all of training camp due to personal reasons. Through three games, he hasn't missed a beat.

"It's nice to be around the guys," Stastney said following Thursday's team practice at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. "Nice to be around the management and the coaches. It's been a good week here."

Though Stastney did not specify the reasons for his extended absence, he did say that he is "doing a lot better" and is glad to be back in Nashville.

"I think I still am going to take a little more time before I come out with more of the details," Stastney said. "I missed training camp at the start of the season for some personal reasons, but I had great support from (general manager Barry Trotz) and everyone here and everyone in Milwaukee, too."

Stastney, who took some time off from skating over the summer, credited development coach Mark Borowiecki, Predators team psychologist Vickie Woosley, Admirals head coach Karl Taylor, Admirals assistant general manager Ryan Costello and others who helped ease his transition back into the NHL after taking time away.

In 31 career NHL games for Nashville, Stastney has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) and a +13 rating. He also appeared in three playoff games for the Predators last season in their first-round series against the Canucks, averaging 10:59 of ice time and recording a +1 rating before an injury in Game 3 ended his postseason early.

When asked about the timing of his absence, Stastney said it was a sudden development over the summer that was unrelated to the injury he suffered during the playoffs.

"It's taken some time to figure things out, but it came kind of last minute," Stastney said. "I knew where I was at mentally, I'm just happy to be better now."

