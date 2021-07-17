Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

This is the second member of the Predators' 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded. Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenseman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing.

Nashville didn't keep Patrick long. The Vegas Golden Knights announced they acquired Patrick from the Predators who received forward Cody Glass in the deal. The Golden Knights also acquired defenseman Brett Howden from the Rangers, sending New York Nick DeSimone and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

“We felt it was time for a change to our core this offseason, and we are really excited to add an influx of youth, size and skill into the lineup with these additions,” Nashville general manager David Poile said in a statement.

Poile noted Glass is a former sixth overall pick the Predators believe has a high ceiling as a prospect at center, while Philippe Myers at 6-foot-5 gives Nashville much needed size on defense. But Poile said they will miss Ellis' leadership and work ethic.

“Over the last decade-plus, he helped lead our franchise through its most competitive era, spending the last four seasons as associate Captain,” Poile said. "We wish Ryan and his family all the best in Philadelphia and thank him for all he did during his time with the Predators.”

Ellis was a first-round pick and No. 11 overall in 2009 by Nashville, and he is going into the third year of the eight-year contract worth $6.25 million a year through the 2026-27 season. Ellis has 270 points in 562 career games.

Now 30, Ellis at 5-10 and 180 pounds missed 20 games after shoulder surgery this season. Ellis had 18 points in 35 regular season games but was second with 23 minutes, 46 seconds of ice time second only to captain Roman Josi.

Story continues

Ellis had five points (one goal, four assists) in six playoff games in Nashville's first-round playoff loss to Carolina.

During Nashville's run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, Ellis was third with 13 points in 22 games. He led the Predators with 51 blocked shots that postseason. He has played in 74 playoff games, scoring 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) averaging 23:48 of ice time.

Myers, 24, has 29 points in 115 regular season games over parts of three seasons with Philadelphia. Patrick, the second overall pick in 2017, played in 197 games over three seasons for the Flyers. He missed all of the 2019-20 season with a migraine disorder but played in 52 of 56 games this season.

Glass is 22 and was the sixth overall pick in 2017. The 6-2, 185-pound center has played 66 games with Vegas in teh NHL and 22 games in the AHL. The Canadian payed for his country at the 2019 World Junior Championship and was named one of Canada's three best players.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press