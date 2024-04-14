Predators play the Penguins after Josi's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (47-29-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-31-12, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Roman Josi's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Predators' 6-4 win.

Pittsburgh has a 22-14-4 record at home and a 37-31-12 record overall. The Penguins are 35-6-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville has a 24-13-3 record on the road and a 47-29-5 record overall. The Predators have a 40-8-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Josi scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 47 goals with 46 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Ludvig: day to day (illness), Ryan Graves: out (concussion), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press