Predators play the Jets after Forsberg's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (9-10, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators' 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Nashville is 3-2-0 against the Central Division and 9-10 overall. The Predators have a 9-3-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Winnipeg is 12-5-2 overall and 5-1-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have conceded 55 goals while scoring 69 for a +14 scoring differential.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 14 goals and nine assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Jets: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.8 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Tommy Novak: out (upper body), Cody Glass: out (upper-body), Luke Schenn: out (lower-body).

Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press