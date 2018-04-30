Predators' Kevin Fiala caps sensational Game 2 with 2OT winner vs. Jets

Kevin Fiala is buried, somewhere under there.(Getty)

A sensational game gets the finish it deserved.

Kevin Fiala’s silky smooth deposit in transition lifted the Nashville Predators to a double-overtime victory in Game 2 of their second-round series with the Winnipeg Jets, and earned the reigning Western Conference champions an all-important split on home ice.





Fiala’s winner, scored in the 86th minute of action, capped a contest that, when assessing the entire tournament to date, maybe best showcased the skill, speed and acrimony that makes the Stanley Cup Playoffs so fun to watch.

The series now shifts to Winnipeg, and an arena in which the Jets compiled the NHL’s best home record throughout the regular season.

We’ll have five more of these, please.