Predators and Islanders square off in out-of-conference matchup

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Nashville is 6-8-1 overall and 4-3-1 in home games. The Predators have allowed 50 goals while scoring 39 for a -11 scoring differential.

New York has a 5-3-0 record in road games and an 11-6-0 record overall. The Islanders are eighth in the league with 57 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nino Niederreiter has six goals and two assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has nine goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

