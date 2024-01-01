Predators host the Blackhawks after shootout win

Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (20-16-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Nashville is 20-16-1 overall and 5-4-0 against the Central Division. The Predators rank 10th in NHL play serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago has an 11-23-2 record overall and a 3-8-2 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks are 3-11-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tuesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly has scored 14 goals with 16 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Johnson has scored nine goals with four assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blackhawks: Seth Jones: out (upper body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Joey Anderson: out (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Taylor Raddysh: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

