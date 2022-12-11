Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.

The 27-year-old has one goal, one assist and 21 shots on goal this season. He has played in 15 games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

