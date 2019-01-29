Predators forward Austin Watson suspended indefinitely for alcohol abuse

Sporting News
Austin Watson has seven goals and six assists in 34 games played for the Predators this season.

Predators forward Austin Watson suspended indefinitely for alcohol abuse

Austin Watson has seven goals and six assists in 34 games played for the Predators this season.

Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay by the NHL, the league announced Tuesday.

Watson has been placed in Stage 2 of the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioral health program because of alcohol abuse.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It is unclear what incident — if there is one — this suspension stems from.

Watson was arrested for a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend in 2018. He pleaded no contest and served an 18-game suspension. His suspension was reduced from 27 games to 18 by an independent arbitrator.

The Predators forward's girlfriend would later release a statement saying her "behavior and state of intoxication" led to his arrest and the June incident "was not an act of domestic violence."

MORE: Austin Watson's girlfriend: June incident 'was not an act of domestic violence' | Predators forward Austin Watson's suspension reduced to 18 games

Watson has seven goals and six assists in 34 games this year.


What to Read Next