Predators forward Austin Watson suspended indefinitely for alcohol abuse

Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay by the NHL, the league announced Tuesday.

Predators’ Austin Watson placed in Stage Two of NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. https://t.co/oGoTezUjxZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2019

Watson has been placed in Stage 2 of the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioral health program because of alcohol abuse.

It is unclear what incident — if there is one — this suspension stems from.

Watson was arrested for a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend in 2018. He pleaded no contest and served an 18-game suspension. His suspension was reduced from 27 games to 18 by an independent arbitrator.

The Predators forward's girlfriend would later release a statement saying her "behavior and state of intoxication" led to his arrest and the June incident "was not an act of domestic violence."

Watson has seven goals and six assists in 34 games this year.



