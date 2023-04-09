Predators take on the Flames, look to stop road skid

Nashville Predators (40-31-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (37-27-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators travel to the Calgary Flames looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Calgary has a 37-27-15 record overall and a 19-16-4 record in home games. The Flames have a +nine scoring differential, with 251 total goals scored and 242 given up.

Nashville has gone 19-17-4 in road games and 40-31-8 overall. The Predators have a 28-7-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 34 goals and 38 assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 19 goals with 23 assists for the Predators. Cody Glass has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 2.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: day to day (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press