Predators' Filip Forsberg (upper-body injury) out for Saturday's game unexpectedly

Predators forward Filip Forsberg told reporters he was planning to play against the Hurricanes on Saturday but something changed.

Nashville announced Forsberg was out minutes before the game with an upper-body injury.

Filip Forsberg will miss tonight's game against Carolina and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. #Preds | #CARvsNSH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 10, 2019

He is listed as day to day.

Now, missing one game isn't that big of a deal, but what was odd was how it happened. Forsberg definitively told reporters he was planning to play.

"Yeah, that's the plan," he said, via The Athletic.

“Yes, that’s the plan,” Filip Forsberg said when asked if he’s going to play tonight. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 9, 2019

So what changed in seven hours? Is the injury more serious than he first thought?

The Predators (83 points) are currently in a battle with the Jets (84 points) and the Blues (79 points) for the top spot in the Central Division.

This team isn't going to give away a win to give a guy a rest right now. So we'll see what happens in the next few days.



