Predators fans upgrade pre-game smashing ritual before Game 1

Rabid Predators fans upgraded their destructive pre-game ritual to first-class ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Jets.

Instead of the usual sledgehammer-to-the-car routine, the citizens Smashville were offered a freshly-painted airplane to destroy.





As one of many fantastic playoff traditions in Nashville, fans are able to pay for their chance to take a shot with the hammer and help destroy a car laden with the opposing team’s logo and colours for charity. Prior to the opening game of the highly-anticipated first round matchup with Winnipeg, however, the team brought in a plane featuring Jets logos and colours — even sneaking in a couple of Atlanta Thrashers emblems on the doors.

Suffice it to say, droves of Preds fans were more than happy to take their crack at the aircraft for a good cause.

The Winnipeg Jets-Atlanta Trashers themed plane outside Bridgestone Arena is drawing a crowd and taking a hammer beating for a good cause, proceeds to @PredsNHL Foundation #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/9qei7naCjp — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) April 27, 2018

