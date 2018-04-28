Predators fans upgrade pre-game smashing ritual before Game 1

Puck Daddy
(Twitter/ <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLonNBCSports/status/989927365399732224" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NHLonNBCSports" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NHLonNBCSports</a>)
(Twitter/ NHLonNBCSports)

Rabid Predators fans upgraded their destructive pre-game ritual to first-class ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Jets.

Instead of the usual sledgehammer-to-the-car routine, the citizens Smashville were offered a freshly-painted airplane to destroy.


As one of many fantastic playoff traditions in Nashville, fans are able to pay for their chance to take a shot with the hammer and help destroy a car laden with the opposing team’s logo and colours for charity. Prior to the opening game of the highly-anticipated first round matchup with Winnipeg, however, the team brought in a plane featuring Jets logos and colours — even sneaking in a couple of Atlanta Thrashers emblems on the doors.

Suffice it to say, droves of Preds fans were more than happy to take their crack at the aircraft for a good cause.


What to Read Next