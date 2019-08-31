Predators' Roman Josi makes it 'no secret' about wanting extension

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi made it clear that he wants an extension to stay with the franchise. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi is making it clear that he has no intention of going anywhere as he enters the final year of his contract.

Josi holds a $4 million cap hit for the 2019-20 campaign, the final season of a seven-year, $28 million extension he signed in June 2013.

With the season rapidly approaching, Josi is adamant that he wants to remain with the Predators for the duration of his career.

“I've never made it a secret, I'd like to stay in Nashville," Josi said to Greg Hardwig of the Naples Daily News. "I think we're talking a little bit over the summer. I let my agent deal with that, I just focus on getting ready."

Josi submitted another excellent season in 2018-19, recording 15 goals and 56 points while playing a full 82 games. However, Josi and the Predators were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Stars.

Nashville’s defence corps remain loaded with Josi at the forefront, but it will be without star P.K. Subban, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 22.

Josi spoke candidly about the addition of forward Matt Duchene, who joined the Predators on a seven-year, $56-million deal, as well as Subban’s departure.

"Obviously Matt is a great center, and a great signing for us," Josi said. "He's been in the league for a long time. He's a great player. He's going to help us a lot. We're definitely going to miss P.K. He was awesome the three years he was in Nashville."

A new challenge lies ahead for the Predators this year, which could be Josi’s last with the club if general manager David Poile can’t strike a deal before the summer. With Josi making it clear that he wants to stay in Nashville, all the pressure now falls on Poile and his staff.

